Kylie Jenner Seen With Baby Bump For Kris Jenner’s 62nd Birthday

Kylie Jenner still has not officially announced her pregnancy after there being heavy rumors for almost two months. Not necessarily that she’s denying things, she’s just not giving the confirmation. Anyway, she was photographed heading out for Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday over the weekend.

Oh, speaking of not denying things, she actually was claiming that those pictures were photoshopped to make it look as if she was pregnant, saying “First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered.” We couldn’t figure out what crooked lines she was talking about..

Anyway, check out the pictures here, and let us know what you think. Is it just baggy clothing, or is she hiding a bump under there?

Oh, and happy birthday to Kris Jenner! She’s 62 now, and still looks seriously good, but this is the internet, so of course some websites are doing things like this, asking if Kris just has good genes, or good doctors. The internet is vicious.