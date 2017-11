This criminal got a taste of ironic instant karma.

According to Foodbeast, 19-year-old Terrion Pouncy will be facing two counts of armed robbery for robbing a hot dog stand once he gets out of the hospital.

How’d he end up there?

As he finished robbing the staffers and cash register, his gun (tucked into his waistband) accidentally went off and shot him in a very private spot…….

He was taken to a hospital and will be officially charged once released.

For more information, head right here.