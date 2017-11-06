Matthew McConaughey Hands Out 4,500 Turkeys For His Birthday [VIDEO]

Most celebrities go on lavish vacations for their birthdays, or head to a fancy dinner then spend the rest of the night in the club. Not Matthew McConaughey. He spent his 48th birthday handing out turkeys, 4,500 of them to be exact.

Matthew went to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and helped the Wild Turkey Distillery hand out turkeys all over town. He didn’t do all the work, he had 250 other volunteers helping him. He said,

“We believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you’re going to create in your life to be thankful for.”

As if we didn’t already love him enough. Check out his Facebook Live video…