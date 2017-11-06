Old Sacramento’s Holiday Tree Is Here! [PIC]

Early this morning, the tree that will be on display through the New Year arrived to Old Sacramento’s waterfront. It’s a white fir, and it’s right around 58 feet tall. In addition to the downtown ice rink (opened on the 3rd) near the Golden 1 Center at 7th and K St, it’s another reminder that Christmas is just around the corner.

The tree was placed today, and will be decorated in time for the November 22nd lighting ceremony. The tree is on Front St. at K St in Old Sacramento. Of course the yearly Theatre of Lights event will be back, starting the same night with the tree lighting.



The Polar Express train ride is back this year as well, beginning on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Planning to go check them out?