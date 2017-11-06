Starbucks Is Offering A ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ Deal On Holiday Drinks This Weekend!

Just weeks after releasing their new holiday-inspired cups, Starbucks is ready to give the season’s greetings to their customers by offering a buy one, get one free deal on holiday drinks this weekend.

All you have to do is go to a participating Starbucks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. any day between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13 to participate in this deal.

This deal is part of Starbucks’ new “Give Good” campaign in which the popular coffee chain is encouraging customers to do small acts of kindness this holiday season.

The beverages included in this deal are:

Chestnut praline latter

Peppermint mocha

Caramel brulee latte

Gingerbread latte

Eggnog latte

Holiday spice flat white

Teavana joy brewed tea

This limited-time deal is perfect compliment for the recent temperature drop around the Sacramento area. Thank you Starbucks!