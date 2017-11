Congratulations to Shalane Flanagan and her victory during the 2017 NY Women’s Marathon on Sunday. Miki Gorman was the last American to win, and she won in 1976 and 1977. Shalane beat a Kenyan runner named Mary Keitany, who had won the race the past 3 years in a row.



Kevin Hart ran the marathon as well, and he did really well, too! He did so well he even beat a pro NFL running back, Tiki Barber, formerly of the NY Giants.



