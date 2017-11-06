WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Suffers While Trying The ‘One Chip Challenge’

The “One Chip Challenge” is the latest viral topic to bounce around the internet.

The Carolina Reaper-laced chip from the company Paqui is shipped in a cardboard coffin. It’s so hot that the box includes just one chip. With this, people have dared each other to eat it without drinking water or milk.

Inside the NBA and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal was dared to try this out on camera.

TNT played the clip in its entirety during the ending of Inside the NBA last night. While Shaq tried to resist the pain at first, he ultimately succumbed to it as all challengers do, and eventually ran off of the set.

Out of their whole crew, only Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley have yet to even attempt the One Chip Challenge, and Shaq told Chuck on-air that he would donate $50,000 to a charity of his choice if he tried it.

Check out the clip above!