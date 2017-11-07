A Woman Got Pulled Over For DUI On Horseback

By Doug Lazy
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: A track rider holds tight another horse while cantering along the foreshore during a training session at Balnarring Beach on October 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Balnarring Beach is a remote beach on the Mornington Peninsula of Victoria. Regional trainers are well known for using the beach as part of preparations for race meets because of its shallow water and secluded location. In the lead up to and during the Spring Carnival in Melbourne trainers will go to the beach early in the morning and late in the evening. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.

Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

