Blogger Claims Taylor Swift Tried To Silence Her

This is an interesting case. Taylor Swift sent a blogger a cease and desist letter after a blog ended up going viral. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is claiming the blog was written in free speech.

Basically, the blogger is comparing Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” to nazism, comparing some of the scenes in the music video to “Trump’s rise,” as well as Hitler and “Nazis Germany,” saying “the similarities are uncanny and unsettling.” The blogger has also said that Taylor’s political silence “is not innocent, it is calculated. And if that is not true, she needs to state her beliefs out loud for the world – no matter what fan base she might lose, because in America 2017, silence in the face of injustice means support for the oppressor.”

So Taylor’s camp sent the “cease and desist” letter, adding that the “story is replete with demonstrable and offensive falsehoods which bear no relation to reality or the truth about Ms. Swift. It appears to be a malicious attack against Ms. Swift that goes to great lengths to portray Ms. Swift as some sort of white supremacist figurehead, which is a baseless fiction masquerading as fact and completely misrepresents Ms. Swift.”

The blogger then contacted ACLU lawyers, is now defending protected speech, and round and round it goes. What’s your take on the story? Has the blogger gone too far? Should the Swift camp just drop it and continue on, or should a fight about this keep going?

