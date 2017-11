Ethan Cutkosky plays Carl on the hit TV show “Shameless” and he just got arrested for a DUI…

Pagesix.com says that 18-year-old Ethan was pulled over “after he began riding between traffic lanes” and he didn’t do well on his field sobriety test.

He was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI and the article states that it’s unclear if heĀ “was drinking or under the influence of another substance.”