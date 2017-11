There’s a new food trend making the rounds – glitter cappuccinos.

A coffee chain in Mumbai, India called Coffee By Di Bella has taken off online with its Diamond and Gold cappuccino menu items. According to Bustle, these sparkly drinks have been documented on the chain’s Instagram page since April, but have only started going viral recently.

Have you had our Diamond Cappuccino yet? ☕️ #CoffeeByDiBella #CBD #DiBella A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on May 8, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Here’s to a sparkling week ahead! Tag a friend who owes you a coffee treat. #CoffeeByDiBella #CBD #DiBella A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Here’s what the drink looks like getting made:

Shine bright like a 💎 #TheUltimateCoffeeExprience #SpecialtyCoffee #CoffeeByDiBella #DiamondCappuccino A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

This could mean glitter cappuccinos will start becoming a more common thing worldwide.