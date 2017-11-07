Hidden Valley Is Selling A Ranch Dressing Keg [PIC]

If you’ve always dreamed of having a ridiculous amount of ranch in your home, get ready for the ranch keg. That is honestly my kind of keg party.

Hidden Valley has unveiled a metal container that holds 5 liters of ranch dressing. They are advertising it as a “years supply” which could be true depending on your typical ranch intake. This keg of ranch is going for $50 and they are currently accepting pre orders with shipments starting on December 11th. I want to buy one just to say I have it.

See a picture of it HERE.

SOURCE: NY Post

