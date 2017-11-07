Mariah Carey Has Weight-Loss Surgery Due To Body Shamers

This really makes you feel for Mariah. She had a weight-loss surgery because of all the negative, hateful, and mean comments people have been posting online.

The procedure she had done was gastric sleeve surgery, and she had it done just last month. The surgery removes a portion of the stomach, which will allow you to feel fuller more quickly when you eat. Recovery is quick, and the scars are tiny.

A source says that she has been having weight problems starting this summer after noticing it was getting “harder to dance.” The source also said that she’s been going out to eat more recently with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, as well as drinking more, before adding that Mariah is “already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”

We’re glad she’s feeling better, but it really goes to show just how powerful the internet can be for harm rather than for good, when someone like Mariah Carey feels the pressure because of negative comments. The internet is a hateful place.

Source.