Moschino Sells Dry Cleaner Bag Dress For $735

By Darik
(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for MOSCHINO)

Ever receive your dry cleaning and think to yourself, “It’s too bad they don’t make a dress design based on this plastic wrap and ‘We Heart Our Customers’ hanger”?

No?

Apparently, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott did.

As part of his trash-themed F/W ’17 collection, the exact dress described above was created as a “cape sheer overlay dress.” Not only that, but it sells for $735.

Of course, Scott, who is the creative director for Moschino, has created quite a reputation for himself at this point with his out-of-the-box and controversial designs.

CLICK HERE to see the listing for the dress.

CLICK HERE to see the dress on the runway (how the model keeps such a straight face is a mystery).

