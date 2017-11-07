New Sacramento Jimboy’s Tacos Giving Away Disneyland Trip, Free Tacos

In case you haven’t already heard the news, a new Jimboy’s Tacos will be opening this Saturday, Nov. 11 at Marconi Square Shopping Center (4245 Marconi Ave) in Sacramento.

Sacbee reports that each customer is entitled to two ground beef or bean tacos for free in celebration of the grand opening.

On top of that, Jimboy’s is also hosting two contests on Saturday. One is a weekly contest hosted on Instagram with winners getting a $25 gift card, and the other grand prize is a trip to Disneyland. The company is giving away a three-day, two-night package trip to Disneyland for a family of four that includes airfare, lodging and park-hopper tickets.

Both of those contests will be running until Dec. 1.

The Marconi Jimboy’s, along with other chain locations, will also be offering free meals up to $10 for Veterans Day (with proof of military service).