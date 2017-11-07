Plane Emergency Landed After Woman Discovered Husband Was Cheating

By Darik
(Photo credit should read REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Passengers on the Qatar Airlines flight from Qatar to Indonesia were in for a surprise when the plane had to make an emergency landing after a woman found out during the flight that her husband was cheating.

How did she find out?

She used her sleeping husband’s finger to unlock his phone.

People reports that the woman was inebriated when she discovered the news and started to make a scene. The crew members attempted, unsuccessfully, to calm her down and had no choice to make an emergency landing in Chennai, India. The woman, her husband, and their child were kicked off the plane and no further police action was taken.

