Shoppers Find Notes From Unpaid Workers Hidden In Clothes At Zara

By Darik
Filed Under: Istanbul, Wages, workers, zara
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Customers at this store in Istanbul found surprising messages hidden in the clothing up for sale:

“I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”

According to the Huffington Post, the notes were found in clothes sold at the fashion retailer Zara, and they urged shoppers to support the campaign of unpaid workers.

Apparently, Zara outsources their clothing from a manufacturer named Bravo which recently shut down. Former workers were left without three months of pay, as well as any severance allowance.

The workers are hoping that their messages will help pressure Zara into paying them the wages they’re owed, but the company has yet to comment.

Learn more right here.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live