Shoppers Find Notes From Unpaid Workers Hidden In Clothes At Zara

Customers at this store in Istanbul found surprising messages hidden in the clothing up for sale:

“I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”

According to the Huffington Post, the notes were found in clothes sold at the fashion retailer Zara, and they urged shoppers to support the campaign of unpaid workers.

Apparently, Zara outsources their clothing from a manufacturer named Bravo which recently shut down. Former workers were left without three months of pay, as well as any severance allowance.

The workers are hoping that their messages will help pressure Zara into paying them the wages they’re owed, but the company has yet to comment.

Learn more right here.