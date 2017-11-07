Sia Beats Nude Pic Leaker To The Punch [PIC]

Somebody apparently got their hands on a naked picture or two of Sia, and has been threatening to sell the picture to the media, so Sia had a rather interesting response to that – she released the picture herself.

It’s a bold move, but it really kind of makes sense. That is, if you’re comfortable at all with a picture like that being out there in cyberspace. We’re not sure how SHE got ahold of the picture, since it was shot long-distance style of her getting out of a hot tub or something like that, but anyway, rather than have someone make money on the shot, she went ahead and dropped it herself. In her tweet, she said “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” Her new album’s title, by the way, is “Everyday is Christmas,” so perhaps it’s creative publicity, but you can see her tweet – and the (rear-view, non-frontal) NSFW picture here, if you’re curious.

This sort of reminds us of the way Facebook is planning to battle revenge porn, in that you send them the pictures before someone else can post them. Maybe it’s a new trend?

