Target has been trying its hand in the wine game recently, with the introduction of the $5 wines in September.

Now Target is launching its own in-house collection called Bravino, which includes two sparkling wines that are available in stores now to pick up. Delish reports that the Sparkling Rosé (with pear and berry flavors) and Prosecco (apple, peach, citrus) are both priced at $9.99. Definitely worth checking out that at price point.