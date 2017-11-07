These Two ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Might Be Dating In Real Life

Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers shippers are rejoicing because it appears that Stranger Things co-stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton may actually be dating in real life.

The two were spotted in Paris holding hands and sharing earbuds.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer make such a beautiful couple pic.twitter.com/VV38jU8o6P — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) November 7, 2017

HelloGiggles also reports that the two have gone on trips together, including a trip to Spain in 2016. There was also a fan spotting of the two in Italy recently.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been spotted together in Italy! 😍🙌💓 pic.twitter.com/e5Bcq7bYFd — best of natalia dyer (@badpostnatalia) October 30, 2017

Not to mention, they had a joint Wizard of Oz costume this year for Halloween.

Happy Halloween guys!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

So far, nothing has been confirmed by either party, but the evidence sure is mounting up.