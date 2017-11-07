These Two ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Might Be Dating In Real Life

By Darik
(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle)

Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers shippers are rejoicing because it appears that Stranger Things co-stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton may actually be dating in real life.

The two were spotted in Paris holding hands and sharing earbuds.

HelloGiggles also reports that the two have gone on trips together, including a trip to Spain in 2016. There was also a fan spotting of the two in Italy recently.

Not to mention, they had a joint Wizard of Oz costume this year for Halloween.

Happy Halloween guys!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on

So far, nothing has been confirmed by either party, but the evidence sure is mounting up.

