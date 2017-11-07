Veterans Day Discounts And Freebies

Veterans Day is coming up just around the corner on Nov. 11. Many businesses are honoring veterans and military members this year by offering discounts and freebies (note that most will likely require proof of service or military ID).

Here are some of the deals being offered, courtesy of DWYM:

GREAT CLIPS

Free haircuts on the spot or free haircut cards that are redeemable up until Dec. 31. Civilians who purchase a service on Nov. 11 will also receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran or military member. CLICK HERE for more information.

CHIPOTLE

Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or taco today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to close.

APPLEBEE’S

Free meal.

TGI FRIDAYS

Free lunch item up to $12 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DUNKIN’ DONUTS

Free donut on Saturday.

STARBUCKS

Free tall brewed coffee on Saturday. For every Starbucks Via Instant purchase made on starbucks.com/shop in the U.S., Starbucks will make a matching donation of Starbucks Via Instant to the USO.

BJ’S

Free entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday. Guests over age 21 can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6.

WALGREENS

Offering a 20 percent discount to all Veterans, Active duty military, and their immediate families, on Veterans Day 2016. Must present a Walgreens Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive the discount on eligible items.

TARGET

10 percent off for all military personnel, veterans and their families now through Veterans Day.

HOME DEPOT

A 10 percent discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

KNOTT’S BERRY FARM

Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to active duty and retired military, and veterans. This offer is valid November 1-16 and November 27-December 15, 2017, and covers admission for the service member and one guest. Please show your military I.D. or DD-214 at a Knott’s Berry Farm ticket booth. Additional tickets may be purchased by the Military I.D. holder at a discounted rate.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE DEALS.