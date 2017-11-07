West Sacramento IKEA Hosting Huge Hiring Event

By Darik
Filed Under: applications, Community, hiring, IKEA, jobs, local, sacramento
(Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

IKEA is holding a national hiring event to hire permanent part-time and full-time workers.

The West Sacramento location is holding the hiring event Nov. 9 from 2 to 8pm. All you need to do is fill out the online application for the position you’re interested in, then show up to the interview on Thursday.

According to DWYM, there will also be applications that you can fill out on location on the hiring day – so if you’re unable to submit your application online, you can also do it in person during the hiring event. Don’t forget to bring your résumé !

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE AND GET MORE DETAILS.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live