West Sacramento IKEA Hosting Huge Hiring Event

IKEA is holding a national hiring event to hire permanent part-time and full-time workers.

Interested in working for a value-based company w/ a passion for home furnishings? Attend our National Hiring Event: https://t.co/URjc19aMcu pic.twitter.com/tc6qCC1Xxv — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) November 7, 2017

The West Sacramento location is holding the hiring event Nov. 9 from 2 to 8pm. All you need to do is fill out the online application for the position you’re interested in, then show up to the interview on Thursday.

According to DWYM, there will also be applications that you can fill out on location on the hiring day – so if you’re unable to submit your application online, you can also do it in person during the hiring event. Don’t forget to bring your résumé !

Learn more about #IKEA careers at our National Hiring Event, Thursday, Nov 9 at IKEA locations across the country! https://t.co/28hvYRWE7A pic.twitter.com/vvhVAc9Qk5 — IKEA Tempe (Arizona) (@IKEA_Tempe) November 7, 2017

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE AND GET MORE DETAILS.