Woman Calls Police Over Spider

I have been this desperate before when it comes to spiders or bugs in my place. My dad always says I’m over reacting but if you’re not scared of something, you don’t understand how scary it can actually be.

Fia Tuor is 28 years old and lives in Switzerland. She is scared of spiders so when she saw a huge one in her apartment and realized it wasn’t a prank being played by one of her friends, she freaked out. She called a friend but it was late and the friend was already asleep so she moved down to the next point of contact on her list, the police.

When the police arrived they said Fia couldn’t even bring herself to show them where the spider was because her arachnophobia was that bad. The police said they were even shocked at the size of the spider. They ended up catching it with a box and releasing it outside.

