AT&T customers in the Sacramento area may have a hard time calling 911 from their landline.

The company says landline numbers beginning with the 991 or 992 prefix can’t dial 911, according to CBS13.

Examples are numbers such as (916) 991-XXXX or (916) 992-XXXX.

The Sacramento Police have tweeted out the info and advice everyone to use a cell phone to dial 911, or call (916) 874-5111 for the Sacramento County Sheriff emergency line, or (916) 732-0100 for Sacramento Police.