The “Full House” dad is looking to fill his house again.

Bob Saget announced the engagement Tuesday to his now-fiance Kelly Rizzo. He proposed to her on a double date Katie Killean and ex-“Seinfeld” producer George Shapiro.

The four posed for a picture after he proposed.

This will be the second time Bob will be married. The 61-year-old was married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years before splitting in 1997.

Congratulations Bob!