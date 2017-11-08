Check Out The Trailer For The New ‘Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie’

“Hey Arnold!” was a fan-favorite show that aired on Nickelodeon from 1996-2004. A film was even created in 2002.

It looks like everyone’s favorite football head is making a return with a new movie, titled “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie.”

Originally announced back in 2015, the new movie will feature Arnold and his friends as the titular characters searches to find out what happened to his parents during a school trip to San Lorenzo.

It looks like we’ll be reliving our childhood again this month as the two-hour TV movie will premier on November 24 at 4 p.m. PST on Nickelodeon.