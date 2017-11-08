Delivery Man Hears Woman Yelling ‘Help’, Calls 911 – It Was A Parrot

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 23: A blue-and-yellow Macaw sits on display at the Tori-no Iru Cafe on February 23, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. Located in Kiba, Tokyo, Tori-no Iru (Birds Cafe) is a cafe where people can get up close and interact with some exotic birds. Japan has an increasing number of pet cafes, where people can enjoy petting some live exotic animals while they eat and drink. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman’s screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.

The green-and-yellow bird was in good health and no humans were involved.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

