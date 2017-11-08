Fans Of Nutella Outraged Over New Recipe

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Delish has reported that the recipe for Nutella was quietly changed on Monday, and fans are not happy.

The new recipe has upped the quantity of powdered skimmed milk from 7.5% to 8.7% in the spread, increasing the sugar content from 55.9% to 56.3%.

While that may seem minor, the change has not gone over well with consumers.

If the rumors of #Nutella changing their recipe are true, I am boycotting them. pic.twitter.com/583I7virnR — Gian WHAAAAAA..? (@Talchy) November 6, 2017

If the rumours of #Nutella are true and they are changing their recipe then I'm done! pic.twitter.com/owLCh080qV — TheMakeupChair 💋 (@SineadyCady) November 6, 2017

While Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, has tried to assure fans that the new recipe will not change the quality of the product, many are worried that the spread will become too sweet or even become a lighter color.

