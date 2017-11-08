How Much Your Instagram Posts Are Worth

Have you ever wondered how much celebrities get paid to post things to Instagram? What is each post worth? Maybe you’re even surprised to hear that anyone is getting paid at all to post pictures.

Celebrities will do endorsement deals. They’ll strike a deal with a company to make a post with their product, or a series of posts, etc. Depending on how popular that celebrity is on Instagram, the price for that post will fluctuate. Someone made a tool that will quickly calculate about how much, on average, a post is worth.

They break it down, they say that each follower you have is potentially worth about a half penny, so $.0056. In reality, the agreement would look at all sorts of statistics like number of post likes, overall interaction (likes, comments, etc) – all sorts of factors. But for ease, let’s look at follower count. So for each 100 followers, you’ll get about $.56 in a theoretical endorsement deal per-post.

Ed Sheeran has about 16.2 million followers, which works out to about $90,720 per post. Not bad.

Kevin Hart? 55 million followers, so about $308,000 or so. Awesome.

Khloe Kardashian has 69.8 million followers, and the math works out to $390,880.

Kylie Jenner has 99.1 million followers for a per-post worth of $554.960.

Justin Bieber has 93.2 million followers for a potential per-post value of about $522,000.

Selena Gomez is the number 1 most followed person on Instagram with 129 million followers. Her posts are worth a per-post potential of $722,400.

Mark S. Allen has about 27,800 followers, and that math works out to $155.68.

Check here for the calculator, and let us know what it says your posts are worth. Again, nobody is going to write you a check for your posts (unless you’re lucky and score an endorsement deal somehow). This is just for fun and merely based on your follower count, but still interesting to see.