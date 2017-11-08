Katy Perry Talks American Idol, ‘Good Ol American Dream’

Katy Perry is busy. She’s on tour, travelling almost every single day, AND filming American Idol. Her tour wraps in February, just in time for “American Idol” to start in March.

She seems extraordinarily dedicated to the platform of the show though, and that is to find the next pop super-star. She also revealed that Idol producers have been trying to hire her for the past “seven, eight, nine years” or so, and now it seems like “the right timing.”

Katy added that she wants to “revive that good ol’ American dream,” meaning crowning someone as the next American idol “if you’ve got that talent, you work hard at it, and you catch that lucky star…”

