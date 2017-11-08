‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Gets A Spinoff [PICS]

I have been a fan of the show “Married At First Sight” since season 1 and I especially love it when the two people who are matched up don’t like each other at first.

The perfect example is Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. Jamie did not like Doug at first, she wasn’t attracted to him and wanted nothing to do with him and now things couldn’t be more different for them.

Doug and Jamie now have a little girl named Henley Grace who also happens to be the first MAFS baby! If you follow the couple, you know the Jamie suffered from a miscarriage in July 2016, just a week after announcing her pregnancy. Six months later they were expecting again and now have a new reality show following the new parents from the moments just before her birth.

“Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One” premieres December 19th on Lifetime. After that, two 30-minute episodes will air a week later starting on December 26th.

See a pic of their little family HERE.

SOURCE: US Weekly