Sacramento Movie Theater Upgrading Seats To Huge Recliners

One movie theater in Sacramento is getting a major upgrade!

The Sacramento Bee has reported that UA Laguna Village 12 on Center Parkway will be replacing their current seats with king-sized recliners with footrests.

Rob Del Moro, chief technical and theater operations officer for Regal Entertainment Group, spoke about the upcoming upgrade:

“Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie.”

While the new seats won’t be available until February, guests can test them out ahead of time in the lobby.

