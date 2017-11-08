Sacramento Movie Theater Upgrading Seats To Huge Recliners

By Darik
Filed Under: movie theater, Recliner, Regal Theaters, sacramento
(Photo by ABDULLAH DOMA/AFP/Getty Images)

One movie theater in Sacramento is getting a major upgrade!

The Sacramento Bee has reported that UA Laguna Village 12 on Center Parkway will be replacing their current seats with king-sized recliners with footrests.

Rob Del Moro, chief technical and theater operations officer for Regal Entertainment Group, spoke about the upcoming upgrade:

“Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie.”

While the new seats won’t be available until February, guests can test them out ahead of time in the lobby.

Learn more right here!

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live