Sam’s Club Is Selling A 3 Pound Cinnamon Roll [PIC]

Tis the season to eat a lot of sweets and not feel guilty about it. Like this 3 pound cinnamon roll from Sam’s Club that is under $5.

I do realize that 3 pounds is essentially the size of a cake but nobody said you had to eat this alone. A fresh cinnamon roll prepared for you and available for such a low price but only around for a limited time so I suggest you go in and satisfy this craving. It actually looks quite small in this picture but I mean the proof is in the LBS. See a picture of it HERE.

