A 50″ TV for $179.99? Oh, yeah! And there’s a lot more at Best Buy’s Black Friday this year…

Dontwasteyourmoney.com posted the Black Friday deals at Best buy this year and they are CRAZY! If you have people who love electronics on your Christmas list, check out the specials below:

The article says:

“The store will open Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. Friday. It will reopen again at 8 a.m. Friday with new deals.”

CLICK HERE to see the full ad and to get your shopping list ready.