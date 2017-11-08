Shawn Mendes First Artist Under 20 To Have Three #1s

Congratulations to Shawn Mendes, he’s worked hard, and had no doubt earned this title. He’s the first artist to have three number-1 hits under the age of 20, in the 56-year history of Billboard’s AC chart. He’s still 19, born August 8, 1998, so could a 4th one happen still?

The three songs are “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stitches,” and “Treat You Better.”

Five years ago the average age for artists in #1 was about 35. Shawn Mendes (and with the help of 20-year-old Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful”) lowered the average age to 22.6 years old. Shawn also scored the title of first artist under 20 to have 3 #1s on the Adult Pop Chart as well, for the same songs. ‘Kid’s going places, clearly.

Impressive, young sir.

