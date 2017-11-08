Shawn Mendes First Artist Under 20 To Have Three #1s

Filed Under: ac chart, Alessia Cara, billboard chart, most number 1s under 20, pop chart, scars to your beautiful, Shawn Mendes, Stitches, there's nothing holdin me back, treat you better, young artists
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Shawn Mendes, he’s worked hard, and had no doubt earned this title. He’s the first artist to have three number-1 hits under the age of 20, in the 56-year history of Billboard’s AC chart. He’s still 19, born August 8, 1998, so could a 4th one happen still?

The three songs are “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stitches,” and “Treat You Better.”

Five years ago the average age for artists in #1 was about 35. Shawn Mendes (and with the help of 20-year-old Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful”) lowered the average age to 22.6 years old. Shawn also scored the title of first artist under 20 to have 3 #1s on the Adult Pop Chart as well, for the same songs. ‘Kid’s going places, clearly.

Impressive, young sir.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live