Terry Crews Files Sexual Assault Report With LAPD

Two months after alleging that high level Hollywood executive sexually groped him, Terry Crews has filed a report with LAPD.

TMZ has revealed that the actor walked into the LAPD station to file the sexual assault report.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The incident reportedly happened last year, making it still within the statue of limitations in the state of California. It’s still unknown who exactly the perpetrator is, however.

UPDATE: Crews named Adam Venit, head of the motion picture group William Morris Endeavor, as the one who assaulted him.