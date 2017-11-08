Terry Crews Files Sexual Assault Report With LAPD

By Darik
Filed Under: LAPD, Sexual Assault, Terry Crews
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Two months after alleging that high level Hollywood executive sexually groped him, Terry Crews has filed a report with LAPD.

TMZ has revealed that the actor walked into the LAPD station to file the sexual assault report.

The incident reportedly happened last year, making it still within the statue of limitations in the state of California. It’s still unknown who exactly the perpetrator is, however.

Learn more here.

UPDATE: Crews named Adam Venit, head of the motion picture group William Morris Endeavor, as the one who assaulted him.

