The First Non-Browning Apple Is Going On Sale In The US

We first brought you some details back in January about the apple, but now they’re ready and about to go on sale here in the United States.

The apples are grown in Washington State (no surprise there, they produce about 70% of America’s apples), and will be pre-sliced, and sold in 10oz bags throughout the midwest as early as, well, now.

The new apple resists browning when sliced and exposed to the air. There’s an enzyme that occurs naturally in “regular” apples, and that’s what causes the browning when exposed to oxygen. These new ones have been genetically modified to have less of that enzyme, called polyphenol oxidase.

One of the goals of the project is to help reduce some food waste (we all know our kids don’t want to eat a browned apple), and this is the start of that movement. On the other hand, people are, especially in recent years, generally inclined to avoid any sort of genetically modified foods.

What are your thoughts on the apples? Something you’re excited to try for your family, or are you going to stick with the non-modified, organic options?

Source.