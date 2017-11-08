Two Surfers Instantly Killed By Single Lightning Strike

Belgian-born former soccer pro Denis Dasoul and his surfing instructor were having a fun time out on the waves at Batu Bolong beach in Canggu, Bali on Sunday when suddenly lightening lit up the sky.

A single lightning strike hit both men, killing them instantly.

Witnesses say the men, who had been sitting up on their boards, fell into the water after the lightning strike, which turned parts of their bodies blue, apparently from bruising.

Police say both men were “dead on the spot.” Dasoul, who played for soccer clubs in Belgium, Austria, and Italy during his pro career, had been living in Melbourne, Australia, and working as a project manager since 2011.