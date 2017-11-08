Two Surfers Instantly Killed By Single Lightning Strike

Filed Under: Instantly, killed, lightning strike, surfers
KOS, GREECE - JUNE 03: Lightning strikes over the Greek Island of Pserimos on June 03, 2015 in Kos, Greece. Migrants are continuing to arrive on the Greek Island of Kos from Turkey who's shoreline lies approximately 5 Km away. Around 30,000 migrants have entered Greece so far in 2015, with the country calling for more help from its European Union counterparts.
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Belgian-born former soccer pro Denis Dasoul and his surfing instructor were having a fun time out on the waves at Batu Bolong beach in Canggu, Bali on Sunday when suddenly lightening lit up the sky.

A single lightning strike hit both men, killing them instantly.

Witnesses say the men, who had been sitting up on their boards, fell into the water after the lightning strike, which turned parts of their bodies blue, apparently from bruising.

Police say both men were “dead on the spot.” Dasoul, who played for soccer clubs in Belgium, Austria, and Italy during his pro career, had been living in Melbourne, Australia, and working as a project manager since 2011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live