Mother Finds Shocking Discovery In Her Son’s Halloween Candy [Video]

Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for children. With costumes and candy, how could any kid have a bad time during the frighteningly fun holiday?

One New York boy almost did…

When a Vernon, NY mother was going through her son’s Halloween candy, she noticed something was wrong.

When inspecting a Twizzlers packet, she discovered a needle in the licorice candy.

The woman also posted a video about it, which is frightening when you see the needle. (WARNING: Video contains explicit language)

Let’s just hope nobody was harmed by this incident.