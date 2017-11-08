Your First Look At Margot Robbie In ‘I,Tonya’ [Trailer]

You know how Margot Robbie plays the character of someone a little bit crazy in “Suicide Squad”? Well, she does the same thing in “I, Tonya” which is the Tonya Harding story.

I remember Tonya Harding from my childhood, back when the only channels we had to watch at home were 3,6,10,12,13,40 & 58, we watched a lot of ice skating in our house. Correct me if I’m wrong, I think a lot of people did in the 90’s. I remember everything that happened with Nancy Kerrigan but I was also too young to understand and I’m excited to get a fresh look at it all through this movie that seems to be not just entertaining but a little dark. Here you see the first full trailer for the movie.