It looks like everyone has jumped on the live-action Lion King hype, including Chris Evans’ dog, Dodger.

In a video the actor shared that’s almost too cute to handle, Dodger is seen singing along to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” while playing with his stuffed lion.

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Also, as Entertainment Tonight has pointed out… you can hear what sounds very much like Evans’ ex-girlfriend and comedian Jenny Slate laughing in the background.