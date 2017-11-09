Dad’s Quick Reflexes Save Kid From Falling Into Pond [VIDEO]

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Dad’s usually have the reputation of being the sort of hands-off, “step back and let life happen” kind of parenting style, but that’s been changing in recent years. Also, this dad seems to have developed some sort of superhuman reflexes after becoming a father, as evident in this video:

The baby was taking a step backwards and tripped over the low edge on the footbridge, and fell straight backwards. Good thing dad was there to catch.

I love how the mom is just laughing at it though. Almost maniacal, and seemingly devoid of worry. She must know she picked the right guy.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

