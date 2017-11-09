Did You Know Taylor Swift Has A Magazine At Target? [PIC]

Ok, so it’s a spoof magazine, but she’s got a couple of them coming out tomorrow when her new album hits the shelves.

They’re collectible editions, and will be at Target only. Inside, you’ll get to see some poetry she’s written, art she’s made, some personal photos, behind-the-scenes info about the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and a poster.

The headlines on the cover are those typical, tabloid-style “clickbait” types of headlines, like “Who is Olivia’s real father” (Olivia her cat), and “Handwritten lyrics reveal the truth.” A funny take on all the years those grocery-store magazines have sold their salaciously-written headlines, but reveals very little truth about the story. We’re not sure what Taylor’s headlines reveal (and we’re not saying they’re lies), but they’re an obvious jab at that style of headline.

Here’s a picture she posted of the magazines:



They’ll sell for $19.99, and will include a copy of the album.

