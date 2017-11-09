Eating Two Burgers Is Healthier Than Eating One With Fries

Filed Under: burger and fries, burger health, calories, carbohydrates, cheeseburger, diet, dietitian, Fast Food, Fries, hamburger, healthy food, protein, two burgers better
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Well, maybe less unhealthy, anyway.

It turns out that if you’re sitting down for a tasty burger, having two of them is actually a little better for your health than having one with a side of fries. Dietitian Emily Field says that a second burger instead of fries gives you a smaller calorie intake, more protein, and even has less carbs.

She gave the example of a McDonald’s burger with 250 calories, 31 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 grams of protein. The medium sized fries have 337 calories, 42 grams of carbohydrates, and just 3.3 grams of protein. You’re basically having 4-times the protein, which she says will even keep you feeling full longer.

We’re not health experts here, but she’s saying that eating two of those burgers is better than just one with fries, and that honestly makes us a little happy.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live