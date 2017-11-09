Get A Free Christmas Lego Set At Target With $35 Lego Purchase

By Darik
(Photo by Chris Hopkins/Getty Images)

From now until Nov. 11 at midnight, if you spend $35 on qualifying Lego products online at Target, you’ll get a free Lego Creator Christmas set.

The free gift (valued at $6.99), which you can see by CLICKING HERE, will automatically be added into your cart. According to DWYM, the deal seems to be exclusively online.

The deal excludes Lego Duplo products and it’s not valid on previous orders.

If the Christmas set is out of stock when you place your order, it will be delivered separately. Target.com has free shipping and returns from now until Dec. 23.

CLICK HERE to shop Legos online at Target.com.

