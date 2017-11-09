Have Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Literally

Tiffany & Co. is opening a café!

As you might have guessed, stepping into the Blue Box Café is going to be like swimming in the signature robin’s egg Tiffany Blue. The New York flagship is going to open this Friday, Nov. 10, at 727 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The cafe will overlook Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

Richard Moore, the vice president creative director overseeing all things store and window design, told Vanity Fair:

“Design of the space began from the idea of immersion in Tiffany—not only the feeling of being inside a blue box, but surrounded by Tiffany hospitality.”

This opens Friday.

By Friday afternoon, this will be the most instagrammed location in NYC. https://t.co/yBRoICzxhJ — Emil Caillaux (@emilcDC) November 8, 2017

For those who are already anxious about how much a meal at the Blue Box Café might set them back, have no fear. It’s surprisingly affordable! Lunch is a flat fee of $39, which includes both a starter and a main course.

Next vacation planned.