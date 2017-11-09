Have Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Literally

By Darik
Filed Under: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Dining, manhattan, New York, the blue box cafe, Tiffany and Co, Tiffany’s
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Tiffany & Co. is opening a café!

As you might have guessed, stepping into the Blue Box Café is going to be like swimming in the signature robin’s egg Tiffany Blue. The New York flagship is going to open this Friday, Nov. 10, at 727 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The cafe will overlook Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

Richard Moore, the vice president creative director overseeing all things store and window design, told Vanity Fair:

“Design of the space began from the idea of immersion in Tiffany—not only the feeling of being inside a blue box, but surrounded by Tiffany hospitality.”

For those who are already anxious about how much a meal at the Blue Box Café might set them back, have no fear. It’s surprisingly affordable! Lunch is a flat fee of $39, which includes both a starter and a main course.

Next vacation planned.

 

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live