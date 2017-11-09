Here’s What Professional Chefs Don’t Order At Restaurants

Food is a very good thing. We all like food, we all need food, and most if not all of us go out to eat food, whether it’s fast food, a sit-down place, 3-star, 5-star, wherever.

Someone asked in a thread on Reddit what professional chefs avoid ordering when they find themselves at other restaurants. There were a lot of responses, for a lot of reasons. It seems to be pretty well-know in the cooking industry that most restaurants don’t clean the salads very well, and also a lot of places will bare-hand salad onto a plate.

One kitchen staffer says you should avoid the seafood during the first half of the week, since a lot of places order it for the weekend. Anything you’d have after Monday through Wednesday is leftover. Soup of the day usually means the leftover soup from yesterday, according to another chef. Another kitchen staffer says the daily special in general is made up from leftover ingredients. One user who used to work in a kitchen has a personal gripe against ordering chicken wings because “it’s a smell you can’t unsmell.” But there didn’t seem to be any other reason not to order them.

Very rarely were actual restaurant names mentioned, but I feel like most of these problems (aside from actual turnover in product and batch ordering for weekends) aren’t as big of a problem as the Reddit thread makes them seem, but it’s still something to consider.

