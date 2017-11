Whoa this is pretty cool and perfect for the holiday season. Jelly Belly released their bag full of holiday favorite flavors.

In this bag you can find, egg nog, hot chocolate, candy cane, pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce. I guess these go pretty fast which explains why I’ve never seen them before so if you want a bag, I suggest heading to your nearest drug store FAST before they are sold out. Check out a picture so you know what you’re looking for….

SOURCE: Popsugar