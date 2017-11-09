New Britney Spears Music Released [LISTEN]

As some may recall, back in the early 2000s, Britney Spears joined forces with Pepsi to bring us two commercials that featured original music sung by the pop star.

The two songs that accompanied the videos were called “Then and Now” and “The Joy of Pepsi.” Here’s a blast from the past:

Today, Pepsi released the full-length songs so that you can relive Britney in her heyday. As Nylon states, these are the first new (new old?) songs since her last album, Glory, in 2016.

Listen to the two tracks below.