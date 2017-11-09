New Music Competition Show ‘The Four’ Will Have Some Big Names [VIDEO]

Fox got rid of “American Idol” and now have a brand new music competition show coming in January of 2018.

“The Four” stands for a couple of things. First of all there are 4 judges, a business mogul with ties to the music industry, a music producer, a record exec and a big time singer. They have the spots filled for most of these roles. Diddy is the mogul, DJ Khaled is the producer, Charlie Walk has worked with The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Haliee Steinfeld is the record exec and the last slot is between Fergie, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor.

As for the other four, there will be 4 seats on this show with performers. Challengers will come in and try to knock them out of their spots. Not a ton of details and the preview doesn’t give us much insight but I like a little mystery. I will definitely give this a watch.

SOURCE: TMZ